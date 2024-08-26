Assam registers 580 rape cases till July 2024, 40,065 since 2001: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 26: Assam has registered 580 cases of rape up to July 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Sunday.



In a social media post, the Chief Minister shared a detailed list of rape cases registered in Assam since 2001, highlighting the state government’s ongoing efforts to create a safer environment, particularly for women.

“Every single incident of rape must be unequivocally condemned, as it represents a grave violation of human dignity. It is our collective responsibility to work towards eliminating this heinous crime from society," Sarma stated.

The list disclosed by Sarma provides a year-wise breakdown of rape cases, with an alarming total of 40,065 cases registered over the years. The year 2019 recorded the highest number, with 3,546 cases.

The Chief Minister's report comes at a time when Assam is grappling with a surge in crimes against women. Just days earlier, Sarma had condemned the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon’s Dhing on August 22, acknowledging that the state had seen 22 to 23 cases of crimes against women in the past two months alone.

Sarma also urged the judiciary to expedite justice in cases involving crimes against women. Speaking at the 150th anniversary of the District Bar Association in Silchar, he called on district judges and magistrates to establish fast-track courts for sensational crimes against women.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has criticised the government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Bobbeeta Sharma expressed grave concern over the rising number of crimes against women, describing the situation as a “complete breakdown of law and order”.

Sharma further claimed that the Chief Minister’s disclosure on social media was an implicit admission of the government’s inability to protect women.

The Congress leader also raised concerns about unreported cases, demanding a thorough investigation into incidents that may have gone undocumented.