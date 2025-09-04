Assam records sharp fall in school dropout rates across all levels: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, Sept 4: Assam has recorded a sharp decline in school dropout rates across all levels of education, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25.

State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu today said that sustained reforms and infrastructural improvements have translated into significant progress in enrolment, retention, and transition rates, alongside near-universal access to basic facilities in schools.

The most striking achievement highlighted in the report is the reduction in dropout rates. At the lower primary level, the figure has come down from 6.2 per cent to 3.8 per cent. In upper primary, it has fallen from 8.2 per cent to 5.0 per cent, while in secondary education the dropout rate has seen the sharpest decline, dropping from 25.1 per cent to 17.5 per cent. Pegu attributed this improvement to targeted interventions such as the Shiksha Setu application for real-time monitoring, artificial intelligence-based attendance tracking, and better learning environments.

Assam has also witnessed progress in gross enrolment ratios, particularly at the higher levels. The gross enrolment ratio in secondary education rose from 76.7 per cent to 79.6 per cent, while in senior secondary it increased from 37.6 per cent to 43.5 per cent. Retention rates too have improved. At the lower primary stage, retention rose from 77.1 per cent to 78.9 per cent, while at the secondary level it increased from 46.3 per cent to 51.1 per cent. Senior secondary retention has shown a rise from 24.4 per cent to 28.1 per cent.

Acknowledging that at least 20,000 schools in the State need boundary walls, the minister said that he has discussed the matter with the State Finance Department and the matter would be addressed by next academic year.

Transition rates between school stages have also improved across the board. The percentage of students moving from lower primary to upper primary went up from 85 per cent to 90.3 per cent. Transition from upper primary to secondary rose from 82.6 per cent to 87.3 per cent, while the shift from secondary to senior secondary showed the most significant jump from 52.5 per cent to 61.4 per cent.

The report also reflects major gains in school infrastructure across Assam's 44,300 government and provincialised schools. Boys' toilets are now available in 98.74 per cent of schools, with 98.59 per cent of them functional. Girls’ toilets are available in 99.26 per cent of schools, with 99.18 per cent functional. Drinking water facilities exist in 99.18 per cent of schools, and functional drinking water facilities are available in 98.86 per cent. Electricity or solar power is available in 97.86 per cent of schools. The most striking achievement in infrastructure is the availability of libraries or book corners, which has now reached 100 per cent coverage, up from 97.52 per cent last year.





