Assam Records Over 13,700 Road Accident Deaths in Five Years

Guwahati, Dec 19: Road accidents are one of the biggest killers in Assam. According to records of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, more than 13,700 persons lost their lives in road accidents in five years during the period from 2018 to 2022. The situation remains almost the same even now as more than 570 persons lost their lives in road accidents in September and October this year.

Guwahati accounts for most of the accidents in Assam but the majority of the fatal accidents take place on the National Highways. In September this year, the State witnessed 1,249 accidents, in which 244 persons lost their lives and 141 of those accidents took place in Guwahati, which resulted in the death of 28 persons. In October this year, the State recorded 1,215 accidents, which resulted in the death of 332 persons, of which, 151 accidents and 40 deaths took place in Guwahati.

Transport Department sources told Assam Tribune that majority of the accidents take place due to human error. Errors made by drivers account for at least 70 per cent of road accidents. The death rate is high on the National Highways because the vehicles are on high speed and most accidents result in deaths.

Sources revealed that over speeding and drunken driving are two major reasons for road accidents. Though speed limits have been fixed for various roads in the State, on most occasions drivers do not follow them.

Nor is it possible to check the speed of all the vehicles throughout the day. Wrong- side driving and haphazard parking on the highways are some other major causes of road accidents. If anyone drives on the wrong side of the Highway, there is every possibility that he can be hit by the speeding vehicles coming on the right track. Moreover, in the areas, where new Highway constructions are on, the service roads are not properly demarcated, which also results in accidents at night.

Lack of awareness of pedestrians also results in deaths. There are instances where pedestrians cross the Highway dividers without looking at the other side. Such persons have a very high risk of being knocked down by speeding vehicles. Such accidents cause a large number of deaths on the Highways. Moreover, people should be careful while entering the Highways from the side roads as this also results in a number of accidents.

Vehicles of marriage and picnic parties often face accidents and the main cause is drunken driving. Now police and Transport Department officials have started visiting the popular picnic spots to ensure that at least the drivers do not indulge in drinking. But it is not possible to visit all the picnic spots and people should be aware of the dangers themselves.

On rash driving of two-wheelers in Guwahati, Transport Department sources admitted that it has become a major cause of concern and there is a need for creating a separate lane for two-wheelers wherever possible.

Sources also revealed that the number of accidents on the Highways increases in winter due to dense fog. Sources said that people should not venture out on the Highways in late night or early morning during the winter season unless it is absolutely important to do so.

By R Dutta Choudhury