Assam records 80 deaths, 223 injuries in police action; CM briefs Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 30: The Assam government on Saturday reported a total of 80 deaths linked to police action since May 10, 2021-39 осcurring in police custody and 41 be-fore the accused were formally taken into custody along with 223 cases of people being shot or injured either in custody or prior to remand.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Akhil Gogoi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also in charge of the Home Department, told the Assembly that 183 accused persons were shot or injured while in custody, and another 40 sustained bullet injuries before being taken into police remand.

He said FIRs were registered in every such incident, and all custodial death cases were investigated by Executive Magistrates as mandated under the CrPC, BNSS and NHRC guidelines.

Altogether, 180 cases of deaths and injuries have undergone magistrate-level inquiries, including 78 custodial death probes. Although inquiries are not compulsory in shooting or injury cases, magistrate investigations were carried out in 102 such incidents.