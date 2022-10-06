Assam records 643 cases of road accidents during Durga Puja 2022

Guwahati, Oct 6: Assam records multiple cases of road accidents during festivities and this year has been no exception during the recent Durga Puja celebrations. Around 643 reports of accidents have been registered during the four days of celebrations.

According to a statistical data issued by Mrityunjay 108 Ambulance service, Kamrup Rural has registered the highest number of accidents this year with 75 cases, following districts like Sonitpur with 53 cases and Nagaon with 46 number of registered cases over the past four days.



It has been found that recently on 5th October, during Dussehra, the districts of Nagaon and Darrang have recorded the highest number of road accidents with 15 registered cases, followed by Udalguri and Cachar districts of the state.







