Assam records 42% decline in secondary school dropout rates over last decade: CM

Guwahati, Jan 13: Secondary school dropout rates in Assam have declined by 42 per cent over the last decade, according to data shared by the state government on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the figures on a microblogging platform, stating that school enrolment in the state has reached its highest level so far.

“We are not just building infrastructure, we are building capacity at scale. In the last 10 years, secondary school dropouts are down by 42 per cent as more students in Assam are now in school than ever,” Sarma posted.

Describing the development as a major outcome of the government’s education policies, Sarma said the state would continue efforts to eliminate dropouts.

“This is a big win for our education policies, but we will not stop until there are zero dropouts in Assam,” he added.

Officials in the education department expressed that the decline in dropout rates was driven by multiple policy measures, including expansion of school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, digital initiatives, scholarships, mid-day meal coverage, free textbooks and uniforms, and stricter monitoring of student attendance, particularly at the secondary level.

They said targeted schemes for girl students, children from economically weaker sections and marginalised communities have also contributed significantly to improved retention.

Educationists said sustained focus on teaching quality, counselling, skill-oriented learning and community engagement would be essential to achieve the government’s goal of zero dropouts.

Officials said the government will continue to scale up education reforms, with further investments planned in school infrastructure, teacher training and student support systems to ensure every child completes secondary education.

