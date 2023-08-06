Assam Reboot Youth Organization Leads "Clean Dhubri" Initiative

Dhubri, August 6: In a remarkable display of community spirit and environmental consciousness, the Assam Reboot Youth Organization has kick started the "Clean Dhubri" initiative in the picturesque town of Dhubri.

Since Saturday, the members embarked on a mission to transform the town by engaging in a mass cleaning drive. Day 1 of the initiative witnessed a vibrant group of volunteers cleaning the stretch from "Bou Bazaar" to the "Superintendent of Police Office" with unwavering dedication.

Armed with brooms, gloves, and garbage bags, the spirited participants made a significant impact in restoring the town's cleanliness and beauty.

The efforts of the Assam Reboot Youth Organization did not go unnoticed, as they were met with overwhelming appreciation from key figures in the local governance. The Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, lauded their determination to make a positive difference in the community.

Furthermore, the Chairman of Dhubri Municipality Board expressed gratitude and admiration for their initiative, recognizing the importance of such grassroots movements for the betterment of society.

The "Clean Dhubri" campaign reflects a genuine concern for the environment and a desire to foster a sense of responsibility towards the town's upkeep.

By taking the initiative into their own hands, the youth organization sets an inspiring example for others to follow, highlighting the power of collective action and unity in driving positive change.

With this promising start, the Assam Reboot Youth Organization aims to expand its reach and continue the "Clean Dhubri" campaign to cover every nook and cranny of the town.

They encourage the active involvement of citizens, local businesses, and authorities to join forces in maintaining the town's cleanliness for generations to come.

As the initiative gains momentum, the impact of the "Clean Dhubri" movement is likely to extend beyond merely picking up litter.

It is bound to instill a sense of civic pride and environmental stewardship among the residents, forging a deeper connection between the community and the place they call home.