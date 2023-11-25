Assam: Rape convict escapes police custody from JMCH

Jorhat, Nov 25: In an unusual turn of events, a prisoner accused in a rape case escaped from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) while undergoing treatment on Friday evening.

As per sources, the authorities of Central Jail Jorhat admitted the prisoner to JMCH due to some medical condition in the wee hours of Friday.



It may be mentioned that the prisoner identified as Brindaban Bora was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.



According to the information received, the rape accused managed to escape with his handcuffs on from the hospital.



Meanwhile, an operation has been initiated to nab the convict.

