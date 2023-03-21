Assam: Rape attempt on minor by school headmaster

Biswanath, March 21: In yet another heinous incident a headmaster from Biswanath Chariali, Nrityananda Sharma attempted to rape a minor girl studying in class IX.

The headmaster tried raping the minor on the pretext of showing her exam answer sheet.

However when the student went to her school along with her classmates the headmaster sent them back and asked the girl to come alone



Later when the girl arrived at the school, the headmaster tried to rape the student, but somehow managed to flee from the scene.



The victim’s parents later lodged an FIR at Biswanath Chariali Sadar police station and are currently on the lookout for the headmaster who is absconding at the moment.