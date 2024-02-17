Assam: Ranoj Pegu distributes 273 appointment letters among candidates

Guwahati, Feb 17: As many 273 candidates on Friday received appointment letters for the post of Assistant Professor under Higher Education.

Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu formally handed over the appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Professors, Grade-III, and Grade-IV employees of various Provincialized/PDUAM/government model colleges in the state.

So far, the Assam government has distributed 94,670 appointment letters in various departments.





Fulfilling the promise made by HCM Dr @himantabiswa-led Govt of Assam towards empowering the people, I am proud to formally distribute appointment letters to 273 candidates today for the post of Assistant Professor under Higher Education.



With this recruitment drive 94,670… pic.twitter.com/7ScjvdOveG — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 16, 2024



