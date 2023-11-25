Assam: Ranoj Pegu alerts students against scooter registration scam

Guwahati, Nov 25: Ahead of the scooter distribution ceremony to students excelling in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2023, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday alerted the students of fraudulent calls asking for money for registration and insurance through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This comes after a few scammers posing as authorities were reported to have contacted the meritorious students who are to receive scooters for their impressive results in Higher Secondary examination 2023.

The minister informed that Assam Government will cover the insurance and registration costs of the scooters that will be distributed to the students who scored 60 per cent (girls) and 75 per cent (boys) in HS exams.

He urged the recipients to not pay any amount and to report the calls to the nodal principals adding, “These costs are already handled by the government.”

It may be mentioned that scooters will be distributed to the meritorious students on November 30 across the state.

The Assam government will distribute (on 30 Nov) Scooties to students who scored 60% (girls) and 75% (boys) in their HS exams, covering insurance and registration costs. However, some students are receiving fraudulent calls asking for money for registration and insurance via UPI.… pic.twitter.com/ljEYJVbwPO — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 24, 2023



