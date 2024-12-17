Assam ranks low in per capita income

Guwahati, Dec 17: Assam's economy, despite showing signs of movement toward a dynamic future, continues to lag behind its neighboring states in terms of per capita income. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest data for 2023-24, Assam ranks among the lowest in the country, ahead of only Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

The data reveals Assam’s average per capita income at ₹1,35,787, significantly lower than states like Andhra Pradesh (₹2,42,479), Himachal Pradesh (₹2,35,199), and Delhi (₹4,61,910). Neighboring states such as Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura also showcase stronger economic indicators in comparison.

Economists argue that while political leaders may claim economic strength, the ground reality tells a different story. Low per capita income, increasing unemployment, and the decline of small and medium-scale businesses remain pressing concerns for the state.

"If the purchasing power of the people decreases, the economy will struggle to grow, regardless of political claims," an economist remarked.









Report

The state’s government has remained largely silent on the issue, providing no clear explanation for the continued decline in Assam’s per capita income. With rising unemployment and weakening small-scale industries, Assam faces significant hurdles in achieving sustainable economic growth.

Experts emphasize that a robust economy requires stronger efforts to boost per capita income, reduce unemployment, and empower local businesses. Without such measures, the state’s economic aspirations may remain unfulfilled.