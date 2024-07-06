Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass visits flood-affected areas in Margherita; gives financial aid

Margherita, July 6: Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, accompanied by Additional District Commissioner (Relief and Disaster Management) Tinsukia, Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil), and Margherita Circle officer, visited various flood relief camps under the Margherita Revenue Circle on Friday to assess the ongoing flood situation in the subdivision and ensure efficient distribution of relief materials.

During his visit, Ranjeet Kumar Dass took the opportunity to distribute an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakhs to the family members of the late Bicky Kishan, who tragically passed away in a shelter camp in Margherita on July 2.

In the past few days, the Burhidehing and Tirap rivers surged to 3.06 metres and 2.29 metres above their danger marks due to incessant rainfall, posing a grave threat to residents and pushing them perilously to disaster.

According to reports, Margherita has not experienced such severe floods since 1995–96, thus posing a sudden shock to the locals.

Out of 47 relief camps established across Margherita, 20 are actively providing shelter to adults and minors in the flood-affected areas. These camps are equipped with essential supplies such as medical aid, clean water, and nutrition, ensuring the well-being of those affected by the floods. Amidst the devastation, the community has demonstrated remarkable resilience and unity.

The steadfast efforts of administration emergency responders and the collective support of residents stand as a beacon of hope for the region, promising a path towards recovery and rebuilding.