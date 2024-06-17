Assam: Rainfall submerges subways along flyover in Raha

Raha, June 17: Incessant rainfall submerged the subways along the newly constructed flyover in Raha Town on Monday.

The waterlogging has disrupted the daily lives of the locals living in the area. Along with that, the traffic flowing through the subways has also seen massive problems as excess water makes it difficult for vehicles to navigate through them.

“While vehicles could somehow manage to cross the flooded stretch of service roads, it was the pedestrians who were exposed to grave risk,” a local said.

“It is not a new born issue, rather, the problem of water logging in these subways has been occurring for a couple of past monsoons. Now, the construction of the flyover in Raha town has just elevated the problem a bit more,” he further added.

Causing miseries to the local inhabitants, the water logging along the subways is leaving unhygienic living conditions as some of the dirty water flows to their houses. The people walking by this area have to bear the unpleasant smell of these dirty waters. The National Highway users have also faced massive problems due to this water logging, as the flyover is not fully open for commuters.

Though the residents have continuously raised the issue of poor quality service roads, the National Highway Authority of India has not given an eye to these problems of water logging. The NHAI has yet to make any effort to bring a solution to the issue, locals allege.

