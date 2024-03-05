Assam: Railway passengers call for reintroduction of suburban trains

Guwahati, March 5: The railway passengers have demanded that suburban trains should be reintroduced for the benefit of daily commuters.

In a public meeting held in the city recently, Dipankar Sharma, the general secretary of the Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA), highlighted the absence of suburban trains since their withdrawal after the Covid period. Sharma emphasised that the lack of suburban trains is depriving people of affordable transportation options, causing inconvenience to common passengers across the state.

During the meeting attended by members of ARPA and various civil society groups, several issues related to rail transport in Assam were discussed. Of particular concern were the increased train fare, revocation of suburban trains, and the inadequacy of existing train stations. These issues were identified as major sources of inconvenience for passengers.

Additionally, ARPA proposed several changes to the Ministry of Railways to address the region's unique needs more efficiently. This included advocating for the establishment of separate rail zones for each state in Northeast India.

Another important demand put forth by ARPA was for the introduction of new stoppages for express trains. This move is seen as crucial in better serving the needs of passengers and ensuring enhanced connectivity across the state.

“The recommendations and demands made by ARPA reflect the pressing need for comprehensive reforms in Assam's railway infrastructure. As stakeholders continue to advocate for improved transportation facilities, it is hoped that the concerns raised will be addressed by the relevant authorities for the benefit of the travelling public,” said Dipankar Sharma.