Assam: Rahul Chandra Das appointed as Director of Women & Children Development

Guwahati, Feb 14: The Government of Assam appointed Rahul Chandra Das as the Director of Women & Child Development and State Project Director, POSHAN in a minor reshuffle on Tuesday.

Rahul Chandra Das was earlier serving as the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare Department and OSD “Khelo India”.

In the official notification, the order stated that that he will continue to hold the additional charges of Secretary, Assam State Youth Commission and OSD “Khelo India”.

Meanwhile, the following bureaucrats were also transferred in the minor reshuffle:

Biswaranjan Samal, IAS (RR-1992), Additional Chief Secretary, Hill Areas, Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education (addl.) Departments is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transformation & Development Department.

Aruna Rajoria, IAS (RR-2004), Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment and Forest Department, Information & Public Relations and Printing & Stationery Department (addl.) & Development Commissioner, Hill Areas (addl.) is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department and Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Information & Public Relations and Printing & Stationery Department, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts and Chairman, ARIAS Society as additional charges.

Bibhash Chandra Modi, ACS (DR-1992), Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Women and Child Development Department and Director, Women and Child Development, Assam and State Project Director, POSHAN, Assam is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department.