Assam

Assam: PWD Executive Engineer arrested on bribery charges in Haflong

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: PWD Executive Engineer arrested on bribery charges in Haflong
Guwahati, Aug 17: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested on Thursday arrested a PWD (R&B) executive engineer at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao on bribery charges.

The arrested engineer has been identified as Manuj Kumar Saikia.

According to the vigilance team Saikia allegedly demanded a bribe for releasing pending bills from the complainant.

Meanwhile, the complainant who was hesitant to pay the bribe approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the government official.

Further investigation is underway.


