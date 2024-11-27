Assam pushes to shed 'restricted' tag in global travel advisories to boost tourism

Guwhatai, Nov 27: In a bid to attract more international tourists to Assam, the state government has urged foreign nations to reconsider their advisories that place Assam in "restricted" categories.

Highlighting the state's "peaceful" environment and absence of insurgency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for a "change in perception" during the inauguration of the International Tourism Mart 2024 in Kaziranga on Wednesday.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that outdated perceptions hinder Assam's tourism potential.

“If you look at the statistics, there are no violent activities or insurgencies here. However, foreign advisories, like those from Japan and the USA, continue to categorise Assam as 'restricted'. This is not the case with destinations like Jaipur or Karnataka. We are actively working with foreign embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs to change this,” he said, crediting Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his support in these efforts.

Sarma also revealed that Assam is nearing the end of this "transition phase" towards global acceptance, though he acknowledged it has been a lengthy process. “We have been told it's a long process and it takes time. But now, we are through the transition phase. We’ve been inviting groups of foreign tourists to experience Assam’s beauty, peace, and culture firsthand, hoping they will serve as ambassadors for the state upon returning home,” he added.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat echoed the sentiment, calling on stakeholders to reshape global perceptions of Assam. “This International Tourism Mart was organised to showcase the Northeast's natural beauty, peaceful environment, and development-oriented people. Let us work together to highlight these qualities and attract more visitors,” Shekhawat said.

The three-day International Tourism Mart 2024, hosted in Kaziranga, aims to promote the Northeastern region’s tourism potential to domestic and international audiences.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the event is a platform to foster connections, share regional strengths, and boost the region’s profile as a travel destination.