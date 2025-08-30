Assam pushes back 33 more infiltrators to Bangladesh, total crosses 450 in recent months

Guwahati, August 30: The Assam Government’s newly adopted “pushback” policy has crossed the 450 mark, with police sending back 33 more alleged infiltrators to Bangladesh in the latest operation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on Saturday through a post on social media, lacing it with a musical reference.

Quoting the opening lines of the chorus of John Denver’s Country Roads, Sarma wrote, “Now playing on illegal infiltrators’ playlist: Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong... 33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong — Bangladesh.”

While Sarma did not specify the exact sector, officials said most pushbacks in recent months have taken place through Assam’s Sribhumi district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Earlier on August 16, security forces had deported 21 alleged infiltrators from the same area around midnight.

Warning of tougher action ahead, Sarma said, “Beware: our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days.”

Officials added that the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up surveillance along the 1,885-km Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly after disturbances in Bangladesh last year.

Assam Police too remains on heightened alert to prevent fresh infiltration attempts.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly urged citizens to adopt what he calls a “non-compromising attitude” towards their security, stressing that community vigilance is vital in combating illegal immigration.

The “pushback” policy, which directly sends infiltrators back across the border, signals a sharper approach by the Assam Government in tackling cross-border migration, favouring immediate deportation over lengthy legal processes.

With inputs from PTI