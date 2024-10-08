Assam pushes back 110 B'desh nationals in 2 months; security beefed up

Guwahati, Oct. 8: Though guarding the international border is primarily the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF), personnel of the Border Police Force have also been put on high alert following turmoil and the subsequent change in the Bangladesh Government.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that more than 110 infiltrators have been pushed back in August and September. Among those pushed back, 100 were pushed back through the international border in Karimganj district.

Police sources said that the primary responsibility of the border police force is to detect foreigners living in the State and forward the cases to the Tribunals set up under the provisions of the Foreigners' Act, 2014.

But a second line of defence of the border police is also working behind the BSF so that any foreigner who manages to sneak through the first line of defence can be detected.

The second line of defence has 14 border outposts. Among them, five are located in Karimganj district, four are in Dhubri district, two are in South Salmara, and two are in Cachar.

Police sources said that after a detailed study of the international border, 14 vulnerable locations have been identified. Sources said that Bangladesh nationals and smugglers frequently use those points to sneak into India.

The identified vulnerable locations along the Assam-Bangladesh border include Hatigaon, Char Binnachar, and Binnachara Bazar in Dhubri district; Nilokhiya, Saralpara and Mondalerchar in South Salmara district; Chaurabari, Kushiyara river Char Bazar to steamer ghat, and Karimganj railway station in Karimganj district; and Madiar, Kalain, Gumrah and Digirkhal in Cachar district. Security presence in those areas has been augmented to prevent infiltration of Bangladesh nationals.

Moreover, the international riverine border is always said to be vulnerable and the BSF personnel carry out regular patrolling, and latest technical gadgets are also used in the area to prevent infiltration.

