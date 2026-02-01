Assam publishers resent Rs 5.50 crore Oxford dictionary tender for PM Shri schools

Guwahati, Feb 01: A recent move by Samagra Shiksha Assam to supply the Oxford Compact English-English-Assamese Dictionary, published by Oxford University Press, to students of PM Shri schools has drawn strong resentment from publishers in the State.

According to a senior official of Samagra Shiksha Assam, the State government will procure the books through an open bidding process, and a tender notice in this regard has been floated through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The bid, worth around Rs 5.50 crore, has been floated for 73,913 copies of the dictionary.

Criticizing the government’s decision to prioritize the Oxford Compact English-English-Assamese Dictionary, publishers in Assam alleged that despite the State’s rich tradition of publishing English-Assamese dictionaries, the local publishing industry has been kept out of the loop in the selection of the book under the tender.

“There are a number of well-known dictionaries published by Assam-based publishers, including The Pronouncing Anglo-Assamese Dictionary by Budhindra Nath Bhattacharyya, The New Millennium Pronouncing Anglo-Assamese Dictionary by Dr Hiren Gohain, and Advanced Comprehensive Anglo-Assamese Dictionary by Suresh Sharma,” a publisher said.

He further continued, “Even the Gauhati High Court had earlier recognized the utility of the Anglo-Assamese Jyoti Bilingual Dictionary by Dr Pranavjyoti Deka for official use.

By specifying a single dictionary, which is a very new entrant in Assam and not widely recognized, Samagra Shiksha Assam has not only deprived the local publishing industry of a business opportunity but also raised questions about the agency’s intentions.”

Publishers also pointed out that the paperback edition of the specified dictionary is priced at Rs 725, while dictionaries published by Assam-based publishers are available at much lower prices.

Many publishers and citizens concerned have further raised questions about the government’s commitment to promoting the local publishing industry, particularly in the context of the State’s “Book Year” initiative.