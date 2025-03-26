Assam Public Exam Act 2024: Why an amendment is crucial to curb cheating

Guwahati, March 26: As the clock ticked past midnight on March 25, 2025, Assam found itself grappling with yet another distressing episode of examination malpractice—the recent leak of the Class 11 Mathematics paper. This incident, following the heels of previous leaks like the 2023 HSLC papers, underscores a troubling pattern that threatens the future of Assam’s youth.

The Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2024, a commendable step toward ensuring fairness in recruitment exams, falls short of addressing academic examinations such as those conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The recurring nature of these leaks demands urgent action. The Assam Government must seize this moment to amend the Act or enact a new, robust law specifically tailored to curb malpractices in academic exams, drawing inspiration from successful models across India.

The urgent need for legislative reform

The integrity of academic examinations is the bedrock of educational equity. For students toiling through years of preparation, a paper leak is not just a disruption—it is a betrayal of their hard work and dreams. The March 2025 Class 11 Mathematics leak, which led to the cancellation of the exam and the suspension of 15 schools’ affiliations, highlights a systemic vulnerability.

The current Assam 2024 Act, effective since March 15, 2024, focuses solely on recruitment exams under state bodies like the Assam Public Service Commission and AHSEC for recruitment purposes, leaving academic exams like those for Classes 9 to 12 outside its purview unless explicitly notified. This gap is a glaring loophole that organized criminals exploit, as evidenced by the social media circulation of leaked papers and the involvement of schools in breaching security protocols.

The stakes are high. With Assam witnessing multiple leaks in recent years—Class 9 English and now Class 11 Mathematics—the state risks losing the trust of its students and parents. A tailored legislative framework is not just desirable; it is imperative to restore confidence and protect the sanctity of education.

Learning from other states and the central model

Assam need not reinvent the wheel. Other Indian states and the central government have set powerful precedents that can guide this transformation. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, enacted by the Central Government on June 21, 2024, offers a robust blueprint.

This law addresses unfair means in exams conducted by bodies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), imposing penalties of 3-5 years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh for individuals, and up to Rs 1 crore for service providers.

It also mandates investigation by officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, ensuring swift and serious action. While it primarily targets recruitment and entrance exams, its structure—cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offenses—could be adapted to include academic exams if the central government notifies state boards like AHSEC.

Closer to home, Bihar’s Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, passed on July 24, 2024, provides a compelling state-level example. Responding to rampant leaks in recruitment exams, Bihar introduced penalties of 3-5 years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh, with service providers facing Rs 1 crore fines and a four-year blacklist.

Crucially, the law allows for property confiscation if organized crime is involved, a deterrent that could deter syndicates operating in Assam. Bihar’s proactive stance, inspired by the central Act, demonstrates how states can tailor national frameworks to local needs.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, enacted to tackle leaks in its board exams (e.g., the 2024 Class 10 Mathematics paper leak), imposes stringent punishments, including life imprisonment for organized leaks. This law’s inclusion of academic exams under its ambit sets a precedent for Assam to follow, especially given the state’s recurring issues with AHSEC and SEBA exams.

Why Assam must act now

The argument against amending the Act or enacting a new law might hinge on existing general laws like the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, which cover cheating (Section 420), forgery (Section 465), and digital transmission (Section 66). However, these provisions lack the specificity and deterrence needed for exam-related crimes.

The IPC’s broad application dilutes focus, while the IT Act addresses only the digital aspect, leaving physical leaks and institutional complicity unaddressed. The Assam Public Examination 2024 Act’s recruitment focus further limits its relevance to academic leaks, as seen in the current case where state education rules alone prompted school suspensions but failed to deter the crime.

Amending the Act to include academic exams under AHSEC and SEBA, or enacting a new law, would signal a zero-tolerance policy. It could incorporate Bihar’s property confiscation clause and Uttar Pradesh’s life imprisonment provision for organized crime, tailored to Assam’s context. Additionally, mandating advanced security measures—such as encrypted paper distribution and real-time monitoring—could be legislated, leveraging the central Act’s emphasis on technology.

A vision for Assam’s future

Imagine a Assam where students sit for exams with confidence, knowing their efforts are shielded by a law as formidable as the challenges they face. Amending the Act or enacting a new law would not only address current leaks but also prevent future ones, aligning Assam with states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The centre’s 2024 Act model status offers flexibility for Assam to customize penalties and enforcement, ensuring local relevance.

The time for action is now. The Assam Government must convene stakeholders—educators, students, and law enforcement—to draft a comprehensive amendment or new legislation by mid-2025, drawing on the central and state examples. This move would not only safeguard academic integrity but also position Assam as a leader in educational reform. Let us not allow another leak to erode the trust of our youth—let us act decisively to secure their future.