Assam proposes tourism museum to highlight NE's untapped travel potential

Guwahati, Nov 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Centre to establish a Tourism Museum dedicated to the region’s unique attractions.

Speaking at the 12th Edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) in Kaziranga on Wednesday, Sarma highlighted the need for a centralised platform where potential visitors could explore the diverse cultural and scenic offerings of the Northeast.

“Whenever I visit places like Arunachal Pradesh or Nagaland, I discover new destinations. I believe a Tourism Museum dedicated to showcasing the exquisite tourism potential of the Northeast will help tourists choose the places they want to visit based on their interests,” said Sarma during his address.

He added that the museum would offer detailed information about the region’s tourism options, helping visitors plan their trips more effectively.

The Chief Minister’s proposal comes as part of a broader push to enhance awareness about the Northeast’s tourism assets, which are often overlooked due to the region's diverse geography and cultural complexity.

Sarma suggested that such a museum would give global tourists a better understanding of the region’s potential, with many scenic and cultural sites impossible to experience in a single visit.

“Since it’s impossible to absorb everything in Northeast in one visit, I believe this museum would be of real help for tourists planning trips to the region,” he said, adding that Delhi or Guwahati would be an ideal place for the museum.

Earlier in the day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the ITM, where he underscored the Northeast’s legacy, rich cultural diversity, and natural wealth.

“This event not only celebrates Kaziranga’s legacy but also provides a platform to explore the vast tourism potential of the Northeast. The region holds immense potential, and this Mart serves as a gateway to enhance it,” Shekhawat said.

Another highlight of the event was the launch of a Coffee Table Book on Assam, titled Guwahati and Around, published by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation. The book offers an in-depth look at the heritage, culture, and diversity of Guwahati and its picturesque surroundings, aiming to further raise the region’s profile as a tourist destination.

This year’s ITM also offered curated cultural experiences, including food demonstrations, live music, and visits to renowned tourist destinations such as Charaideo Moidams, Kaziranga National Park, and the Hathikuli Tea Estate.

The event will conclude on November 29 with post-event Familiarisation (FAM) tours of various destinations across the Northeast.