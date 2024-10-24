Assam proposes 12 new border police stations to curb illegal infiltration from B'desh

Guwahati, Oct 24: In response to the recent surge in illegal infiltration attempts from Bangladesh following the unceremonious ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Assam Chief Secretary has called for enhanced vigilance along the international border.

During the 7th State Level Standing Committee Meeting, the Chief Secretary proposed the establishment of 12 additional border police stations in four districts of the state that share a border with Bangladesh.

The 12 additional border police stations, to be located in Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara districts, were recommended at the meeting, which also discussed the relocation and safety of 10 border villages.

Chief Secretary Kota noted that the movement of illegal immigrants has been controlled through effective coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF), the State Border Police, and other agencies.

Kota also addressed the need for adequate manpower at Border Outposts (BOPs) and Patrol Posts (PPs), highlighting the strengthening of 14 BOPs and PPs as a second line of defence alongside BSF BOPs.

Regarding measures to control the movement of illegal immigrants, the BSF confirmed that the entire land border has been fenced, with electronic surveillance using modern equipment deployed along riverine routes.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to curb cross-border crime, including cattle smuggling and drug trafficking, and urged stakeholders to collaborate in monitoring vehicles suspected of involvement in smuggling.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the need for law enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In the past two months, as many as 128 Bangladeshi nationals have been pushed back by the BSF along the international border. Earlier, the state government directed the police to keep records of suspected illegal immigrants.

Officials have been instructed to collect the biometrics of suspected individuals or families. If such individuals possess Aadhaar cards, PAN, Voter IDs, or passports, the relevant numbers should also be recorded for future reference.