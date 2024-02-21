Assam: Producer of Abhinandan Theatre accused of not paying dues to artists; held

Bajali, Feb 21: The producer of a mobile theatre, Abhinandan Theatre, was apprehended by the Bajali Police on Tuesday evening over allegations of not paying the dues of several artists associated with the theatre.

According to initial information, allegations have been levelled against the producer, identified as Jyotipad Talukdar, of not paying the dues to various artists associated with the theatre troupe and further not returning the advance payment of organising committees of various parts of the state, sources said.

It is learned that after receiving complaints, Jyotipad was apprehended by the Bajali Police and is currently kept at Pathsala Police Station.