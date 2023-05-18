Assam proactive to prevent crime against children: NCPCR member

Guwahati, May 18: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said Assam was pro-actively working towards eliminating crime against children.

Addressing a press conference, NCPCR member Divya Gupta said crimes by juveniles in Assam were also “very less” compared to some other states.

“The Assam government is very proactive in preventing crimes against children. It is taking serious actions against criminals of child abuse,” she said.

Without sharing data, Gupta claimed that crimes against children were going down in the state.

Talking about minors involved in crimes, she said that Assam is a “good state” with very few juvenile criminals lodged in correctional homes.

“I visited one such home, which houses juveniles from 13 districts. The total number of children staying there is only 50,” Gupta said.

Referring to the two children allegedly abused physically and sexually by a doctor couple, the NCPCR member said she met them and they were recovering.