Assam: Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for Gaurav Gogoi in Titabor

Titabor, April 16: Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Assam’s Jorhat to campaign for Lok Sabha candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Titabor on Tuesday.

Even during the adverse weather conditions, thousands of Congress supporters took to the streets and chanted slogans like 'Congress Zindabad', 'Gaurav Gogoi Zindabad', 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad', and 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad'.

Addressing her supporters, Priyanka Gandhi urged them to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the interest of protecting the country's Constitution.

During the poll campaign, Gandhi said that if the BJP comes back to power, they will not hold any elections in the future by repealing the Constitution drafted at the expense of the great sacrifice of the martyrs of the country.