Assam: Prisoner killed by inmate in Lakhimpur jail

Guwahati, Nov 3: In a shocking incident, an inmate of Assam’s North Lakhimpur District Jail died after he sustained grievous injuries in an alleged attack by another inmate on October 29, reports said.

The deceased prisoner has been identified as Abdul Mutalib. Reportedly, Mutalib sustained severe head injuries due to which he had to be admitted at the ICU. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital early on Friday.

According to reports, an inmate of the North Lakhimpur jail named Abul Kalam physically attacked few other inmates of the jail with a boulder. Those who had sustained injuries in the attack were Abdul Mutalib, Ruhul Amin, Ajijur Rahman and Jainal Abdi.

Following the incident, all the injured persons were admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for immediate medical attention.

After the health condition of the other three prisoners improved, they were immediately sent back to the prison.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased victim have alleged that Mutalib was forcefully arrested by Laluk police without any complaint against him. They also questioned the security conditions inside the jail premises.

Furthermore, the kin of Mutalib alleged that the police did not inform the family regarding the death of Mutalib.