Assam: Principal sentenced to life for raping 5 minor girls

Kokrajhar, Aug 2: The Fast Track Court of Kokrajhar has sentenced a Principal of a private English Medium school under Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district to life imprisonment for raping five minor girls.

J Koch, Special Judge, Fast Track Court of Kokrajhar passed the order on Wednesday against the 60-year-old accused principal David Bright Basumatary, who had raped five minor girls in his school hostel in 2022 which was run by him along with his wife in a remote area under Gossaigaon PS.

The Judge sentenced him life term rigorous imprisonment under section 6 of POCSO Act and also fined him Rs. 20,000/- in connection with Special Case No-20/2022, Gossaigaon P.S. 85/2022.