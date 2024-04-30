Assam: Presiding Officer suspended in Karimganj over election duty negligence

Karimganj, April 30: The Presiding Officer of the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency in Assam has been suspended due to alleged negligence and dereliction of duty after a video clip surfaced during the mock drill at a polling station in Karimganj.



The suspended individual, identified as Nazrul Haque Tapadar, served as the presiding officer at Polling Station No. 11, 240 No. Nayadhar L.P. School under 125-Patharkandi LAC.

The suspension order was issued following the emergence of a video clip filmed during a mock poll at the polling station. The video, reportedly captured by Abdul Sahid, a polling agent of Abdul Hameed, used their phones while casting votes during the mock poll.

This incident raised serious concerns as electronic devices like phones and smart watches are prohibited inside polling stations, and presiding officers are responsible for enforcing this rule.

Nazrul Haque Tapadar was subsequently suspended after being found guilty of gross negligence in carrying out his duties.

The order issued by District Election Officer Karimganj read, “Now, therefore, pending withdrawal proceeding Sri Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian is placed under suspension from service with immediate effect under Rule 6 (1)(A) of the Assam Service (discipline and appeal) Rules, 1964.”







