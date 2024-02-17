Assam Pradesh Congress Committee expels Dadu Taye from party

Guwahati, Feb 17: A day after being relieved from his duties, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled former Golaghat district Congress President Dadu Taye from the party with immediate effect.

The expulsion order was given by APCC Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah stating that, “Hon’ble Assam PCC President, Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah, has expelled Shri Dadu Taye, Ex DCC President Golaghat, from Indian National Congress party with immediate effect.”

On Friday, Dadu Taye was relieved of his duties, accompanied by a show cause notice issued by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora.

The move followed Dadu Taye's meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Taye, known for his close association with Gaurav Gogoi, engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Sarma in the presence of Biswajit Phukan.

The show cause notice sought an explanation from Taye regarding the circumstances surrounding Taye's meeting with CM Sarma.

Meanwhile, Golap Saikia was given the responsibility as the in-charge President for Golaghat district.