Assam Power Workers' Union discusses key employee issues with Minister Phukan in Dibrugarh

Sivasagar, Dec. 22: Assam State Power Workers' Union leaders on Saturday met the new Power Minister of the State Prasanta Phukan in his Dibrugarh residence and discussed various issues. The team led by chief adviser Brajen Bori, president Sukhen Gogoi, working president Tailendra Saikia, general secretary Amit Kar, and several others who apprised the Minister of the grievances of the workers and their demands including promotion of the employees and upgradation of the companies. They also discussed issues such as the regularisation of temporary workers.

The Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) is generating only 350 MW on an average against the state's electricity demand of about 2,500 MW.

There is a need to increase its generation capacity by installing new power plants. They also handed over a 13-point memorandum demanding the installation of a new 200 MW project at Lakwa Thermal Station, increasing the power generating capacity of the Namrup Power Plant, relocation of 11/33 KV control rooms to APDCL, ensuring safety of electricity workers, granting salary and special leave in case of accidents. The Minister said he would take the issue of regularisation and promotion of temporary workers seriously and assured the union leaders of holding further discussions on the matter.

- By Staff Correspondent