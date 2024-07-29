Assam: Power outage, water scarcity grip Biswanath amid scorching heat

Biswanath, July 29: Temperatures of around 38°C on one side and power supply disruptions on the other caused an unimaginable atmosphere in different parts of Biswanath district.

The 33/11 kV control room caught fire in Biswanath last Saturday due to an electrical fault. Since then, a kind of darkness has covered the vast area. Due to complete darkness and an intense summer, the crowd who spent the night of sleeplessness is now scrambling for drinking water as well.



Apart from this, electricity was supplied to some areas, including Pabhoi, Monabari and Sootea of Biswanath, in the early hours of Sunday, but due to lack of voltage, the water could not be collected.



Meanwhile, another blast occurred at the Office of Biswanath Chariali Electrical Sub-Divisional Engineer on Sunday night, burning down the old panel board. The explosion occurred in the transformer. Due to this, there is a possibility of indefinite power outages.



The present situation has reached such a level that there is an indescribable atmosphere in hostels, shops, markets, etc. Even the well-to-do family are renting generators to get drinking water from water motors.



Locals expressed concern over the incident in which the panel of the electricity control room in Biswanath caught fire and exploded yesterday, while technical experts from Lakhimpur, Tezpur, etc. are trying to supply electricity.



Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur has also contacted the higher authorities to provide electricity to the people of Biswanath at the earliest.

