Assam Power Minister inaugurates Seminar on Environment and Sustainable development at Haflong

Haflong Jan 29: Assam Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa inaugurated the two-day Seminar on Environment and Sustainable development organized by the Haflong Govt College in collaboration with District administration and N C Hills Autonomous Council on Sunday at Haflong Govt college.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Bijit Langthasa, Executive Member, NCHAC, Nazreen Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, T T Daolagupu, Principal Secretary, NCHAC, M. Daolagupu, Principal, Haflong Govt College, Professor, and students.

It is learned that the first ever Y20 (Youth 20) Summit, which will be held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India, will focus on four key themes: future of work, climate change and disaster risk reduction, peacebuilding and reconciliation, and youth in democracy.

The Y20 Summit will provide a platform for the youth that will enable them to share their perspectives on the themes of the summit.

The summit will encourage young leaders to come forward. In this way, the youth can provide valuable insights as well as play a significant role in transforming the world.

Minister Gorlosa in her speech motivated the student leaders to come forward and raise their voices on the subjects of the summit. Sharing her experiences of last year's natural calamities in Dima Hasao she said that the summit would be the right place for the youths to raise their voices on such issues.

The inaugural program was concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants who participated the competitions.