Assam: Popular Assamese actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia passes away

Guwahati, Jul 7: A well-known Assamese actor and theatre performer Bijoy Sankar Saikia passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday night. The actor took his last breath at his home in Tezpur following a cardiac arrest.

Saikia became well-known among the public by appearing in several Assamese films and daily soaps.

Bijoy Sankar Saikia is the son of veteran Assamese actor Uday Sankar Saikia.