Assam polygyny drops from 3.3% to 2.4% in 15 years: IIPS study

Guwahati, Dec 1: Polygynous marriages are not only prevalent among Muslims, but have also been reported from other communities, including Hindus in Assam. But the practice is on decline, according to a study.

A 2022 study by International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, which analysed data from third (2005-06), fourth (2015-16) and fifth (2019-21) rounds of National Family Health Survey (NFHS), found that the percentage of polygynous marriages in Assam dropped from 3.3 per cent to 2.4 per cent in 15 years.

In NFHS-5, the prevalence of multiple marriages in Assam was 3.6 per cent among Muslims, 1.8 per cent among Hindus and 1.8 per cent among other religions. In fact, the prevalence increased among other religions, which was 0.9 per cent in NFHS-4.

In NFHS-3, 2.1 per cent Hindus, 6.9 per cent Muslims and 1.3 per cent of other religions reported the practice in Assam, which decreased in the next survey to 1.8 (Hindus), 3.6 (Muslims) and 0.9 per cent (others).

Biswanath and Karimganj districts reported the highest prevalence at 4.2 per cent, and they were among the top 40 districts of the country to have the highest percentage of polygynous marriages. Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills topped the list with 20 per cent married women stating that their husbands had other wives besides themselves.

Polygynous marriages among Muslims were highest in Odisha (3.9) and Assam (3.6), according to NFHS-5.

Across the country, among the caste groups, polygynous marriage was found to be most prevalent among the scheduled tribes (STs) com-pared to other groups and it declined over time in all the caste groups. Such marriage was found to be highest among ST women and declined over time (3.1 per cent as per NFHS-3 compared to 2.4 per cent in NFHS-5) followed by scheduled caste (SC) women, 2.2 per cent in NFHS-3 compared to 1.5 per cent in NFHS-5.

The practice of polygyny was more common among Buddhists (3.8 per cent) and Muslims (2.6 per cent) as per NFHS-3; while in NFHS-5, it was higher among other religions (2.5 per cent), followed by Christians (2.1 per cent) and Muslims (1.9 per cent). Further, polygyny was more prevalent in rural areas than in urban areas, the research brief stated.

Women from Northeastern and Southern states were more likely to report polygamy. In NFHS-3, altogether 3.3 per cent and 3 percent of the currently married women in Northeast and South India, respectively, reported being in polygynous marriages. As per NFHS-5, altogether 2.6 per cent of the women in the Northeast and 2 per cent in south India reported the same. Further, polygynous marriage was more prevalent among women who had no formal education than among those who had higher educational qualifications.

On Thursday, the Assam Assembly passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Act, 2025, a legislation intended to prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy and all forms of polygamous marriage within the State of Assam. Sixth Schedule tribal areas have been expressly excluded from its application.












