Assam Pollution Control Board launches app for pollution control & industrial compliance

Guwahati, March 18: Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today launched Pollution Control Board, Assam's new mobile application for online consent management and monitoring system (OCMMS).

The mobile app is a transformative digital platform developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

This app will empower real-time monitoring and seamless processing of environmental consents, including Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) for industries and projects across the State.

With enhanced transparency, faster approvals and reduced manual intervention, the app will mark a significant step for ensuring sustainable industrial development.

Member secretary of the Board Gokul Bhuyan elaborated on the key benefits of the OCMMS mobile app.

The app will streamline compliance checking and inspection of industries; enable easy tracking of consent applications in real time; single-window system for submission, processing, inquiry, rejection and approval of consent applications, he said.

PCBA chairman Dr Arup Kumar Misra said the app will allow industries to apply for necessary consents online, thereby reducing paperwork and processing time.

He also highlighted that by simplifying the consent management process, the Board encourages industries to comply proactively with environmental regulations. Further, the app will foster a culture of responsibility and sustainability.

Patowary said the app will not only build trust between the regulatory bodies and industries, but will also empower citizens to stay informed about environmental governance in the State.