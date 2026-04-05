Assam Polls: Sonowal backs Patowary in Tihu, predicts 100+ NDA seats

Nalbari, April 5: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday, campaigned in Tihu for Chandramohan Patowary, expressing strong confidence in the NDA’s prospects in the April 9 Assam Assembly polls while targeting the Opposition over past governance issues.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally at the Tihu High School playground, Sonowal urged voters to exercise their franchise with a sense of “national consciousness” and back a leadership that, he said, has consistently worked for the development and stability of Assam.

Praising Patowary, Sonowal said, “Chandramohan Patowary has carried out every responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity and dedication. Leaders like him have contributed immensely to both Assam and the BJP, and there is no question about his capability or commitment.”

Highlighting the NDA government’s governance record, the Union Minister asserted that decisive steps taken since 2016 have helped curb corruption and accelerate development.

“People have seen the change since 2016. Our government has worked with transparency and determination, and that is why there is overwhelming support across Assam,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Sonowal alleged that illegal immigration had been encouraged during its tenure.

“During Congress rule, illegal infiltration was allowed and many Bangladeshis settled in Assam. This created long-term challenges for the state,” he claimed.

He further announced that the government is committed to reclaiming encroached land, stating, “In the coming days, nearly five lakh bighas of land will be freed from encroachment as part of our effort to protect Assam’s resources and identity.”

Expressing confidence in the NDA’s electoral performance, Sonowal predicted a sweeping mandate.

“Across Assam, the NDA is united, whether it is BJP, AGP, or BPF. In every region, from upper to lower Assam, our alliance candidates are poised to win. Our alliance is confident of winning more than a hundred seats,” he asserted.

He also dismissed the prospects of Opposition candidates, stating that the public mood clearly favours the ruling alliance.

“The response from the people of Tihu itself shows that the BJP has already won their trust. People want a stable government that works for the community, and that is what we have delivered,” Sonowal added.

The rally witnessed a significant turnout, with party workers and supporters expressing confidence in Patowary’s candidature and the NDA’s overall electoral prospects in the state.