Assam polls: Shivakumar alleges BJP infighting, sees anti-incumbency

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Alleging rising corruption and growing public distress in Assam, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on Saturda,y said promises made during the last Assembly elections remain unfulfilled, and a political shift is likely in the State.

Speaking to the press at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru before departing for Assam, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress senior observer for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, claimed that governance in the State has “collapsed”, prompting voters to seek change.

“I am travelling to Assam for election campaigning. The administration in Assam has collapsed, and for this reason, people there are seeking a change. There has been no progress for the people over the past 10 years,” he said.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress president, is visiting Assam to oversee campaign strategy and organisational efforts.

He further alleged internal discord within the BJP following recent developments, claiming dissatisfaction among party members.

“Internal conflicts within the BJP have come to the fore. No one in the party is happy. BJP members are dissatisfied as they feel they are not getting opportunities,” he said.

Stepping up his attack on the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shivakumar alleged widespread corruption and failure to address key public concerns.

“All ministers in Assam have looted the State. In the last 10 years, the common man has suffered. What they assured in the last decade on caste issues and matters related to land, nothing has been sorted out. After the announcement of the candidate list, there is a big fight within the BJP. None of them is happy,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the reported induction of former Assam PCC president Bhupen Borah, he questioned the party’s strength. “If the BJP was so strong, why would the party seek to bring in Congress leader and former PCC chief Bhupen Borah?” he said.

He also claimed that Borah’s move did not draw significant support from party workers, alleging that the BJP is losing ground ahead of the elections.

IANS