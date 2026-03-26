Assam Polls: Nomination scrutiny completed, 789 candidates cleared

Guwahati, March 26: The scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections has been completed across all 126 constituencies, with 789 candidates found eligible to contest the polls.

The scrutiny process, which began on March 24, concluded on Tuesday after proceedings in Barpeta and Dhekiajuli constituencies, initially adjourned, were finalised.

A total of 815 candidates had filed 1,389 nomination papers for the elections. Following verification, 789 nominations have been accepted as valid, clearing the candidates to enter the electoral fray.

In Dhekiajuli, all 10 nomination papers were found valid. However, in Barpeta, one nomination was rejected during scrutiny, leaving three valid candidates in the contest. Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar’s nomination was declared invalid, narrowing the contest in the constituency.

As a result, AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das will now face two Independent candidates in Barpeta.

The Election Commission has set March 26 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature. So far, three Independent candidates have already withdrawn their nominations.

With the scrutiny process now complete, the electoral battle in Assam has entered its next phase, with the final list of candidates expected after the withdrawal deadline.