Assam Polls: NDA eyes strong start in SC-reserved Dimoria seat

JORABAT, April 6: With just days remaining for polling, the 34-Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency witnessed an intense surge in campaign activity on Sunday, as senior NDA leaders fanned out across the seat in a coordinated push for AGP candidate Dr Tapan Das.

The day saw multiple high-profile events, underlining the importance attached by the ruling alliance to the newly formed, Scheduled Caste (SC)-reserved constituency in its first electoral test after delimitation.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda addressed a public meeting at Patharkuwari playground, where he highlighted the NDA government’s focus on development, peace and stability in Assam. Referring to the public response, Nadda said the enthusiasm of the people reflected strong trust in the alliance’s governance and expressed confidence that voters would back the NDA to continue the development trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier in the day, Minister Pijush Hazarika addressed a well-attended ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Durung in Sonapur, making a detailed pitch for the NDA government’s performance over the past decade. He said the government has delivered on its promises “in letter and spirit,” citing expansion of road infrastructure, welfare outreach and employment generation.

Highlighting welfare measures, Hazarika referred to the Orunodoi scheme benefiting lakhs of families and said the financial assistance would be enhanced if the NDA returns to power. He also spoke of plans to scale up support for women entrepreneurs and reiterated assurances on employment, stating that transparent recruitment has replaced earlier practices.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he alleged that previous regimes failed to deliver on promises and were marked by irregularities in job appointments. On infrastructure, he pointed to significant progress in embankment construction across the State, stating that the remaining stretches would be completed soon, while assuring that pending embankment work in Dimoria would be prioritized.

Later in the evening, BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia addressed a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Khetri, asserting that Dr Tapan Das represents the aspirations of the people and expressing confidence that the constituency would deliver a strong mandate in his favour. He criticized the Congress for its past governance, alleging neglect of indigenous interests, and maintained that the NDA remains committed to safeguarding them while ensuring development.

Dr Tapan Das, who has been campaigning extensively across the constituency, expressed gratitude for the support extended by senior leaders and the public, stating that the response reflects growing confidence in the NDA alliance.

With multiple rallies held through the day and top leaders sharing the campaign stage at different locations, Dimoria has emerged as a key electoral battleground, as campaigning gathers momentum ahead of polling.





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