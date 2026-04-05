Assam polls: Lakhipur pits BJP’s ground game against Congress’ ‘silent anger’

Silchar, Apr 5: Lakhipur Assembly constituency in Assam’s Barak Valley presents a politically layered and analytically significant contest.

Here, the electoral battle between the BJP and the Congress is shaped by competing narratives of governance delivery and underlying voter sentiment.

Represented by sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, the BJP’s campaign in the seat is anchored in a structured incumbency advantage, projecting gains in infrastructure, rural connectivity and grassroots engagement.

Rai has repeatedly underscored the absence of any major anti-incumbency trigger, asserting, “In the last five years, the Opposition has failed to create any major issue in Lakhipur. There have been no corruption charges, no mass movements. We have worked in constant consultation with people, and that has built trust.”

He credits this to BJP’s extensive booth-level mobilisation, pointing to large-scale public participation in outreach programmes.

“We have conducted Vijay Sankalp meetings in every panchayat, with thousands attending each. This shows the confidence people have in us, but we are treating it as a responsibility, not overconfidence,” he adds.

He also strategically invokes local identity as a political advantage, noting, “Among the candidates, I am the only local representative, and that matters to voters.”

His developmental pitch is equally assertive, with emphasis on tangible outcomes, “More than 100 roads have been built in my constituency, and many more projects are underway. The development is visible for the people.”

Rai has laid out a focused three-point development roadmap for Lakhipur, promising accelerated infrastructure development, expanded educational facilities and stronger employment support.

“Plans are afoot to set up a new degree college in Rajabazar,” he says.

In the Opposition camp, Congress candidate Dr M. Santi Kumar Singha, who had contested the 2021 Assembly polls as an All India Trinamool Congress candidate from the Sonai LAC, is asserting a counter-narrative that challenges both the depth of development and the visibility of voter sentiment.

While acknowledging the BJP’s organisational strength, he maintains that the contest remains competitive, “It will be a neck-and-neck fight. Only as polling approaches will the real trend become clear.”

His campaign seeks to shift the discourse from infrastructure optics to structural concerns, arguing, “Development cannot be reduced to roads alone. There are serious gaps in employment, healthcare, and industrial growth that cannot be ignored.”

Singha also brought a politically interesting allegation into the contest, what he describes as suppressed public expression, “There is a sense of fear that limits open political discussion, but that does not mean people are satisfied. There is silent anger, and it will reflect in the ballot.”

Demographically, Lakhipur’s diverse composition of electorate, including the Manipuri Hindus and Muslims, tea garden workers, Bengali-speaking communities, and tribal groups such as Naga and Kuki, adds another layer of complexity to the mix.

Singha is actively leveraging this diversity, stating, “There is a broad-based desire for change cutting across communities. I have engaged with tribal leaders and different groups, and the response has been encouraging.”

His emphasis on identity representation, particularly within the Manipuri community, signals a calibrated effort to consolidate traditional and emerging voter blocs.

The contest, therefore, is defined by a clear analytical contrast - the BJP’s reliance on development, organisational strength, and leadership continuity under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, versus the Congress’s allegations of latent dissatisfaction, identity coalitions, and governance critique.

With over 1.77 lakh voters and a socially fragmented electorate, Lakhipur is poised for a contest where turnout patterns, cross-community consolidation, and the translation of narrative could be the key factors.