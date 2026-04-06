Assam Polls: Himachal CM hits BJP on Rs 63,000 Cr thermal project, flags expenditure

GUWAHATI, April 6: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday accused the BJP-led government in Assam of misutilizing the resources of the State and engaging in scams.

Addressing a press conference here, Sukhu said the BJP-led NDA government in Assam has failed to deliver during the 10 years of its rule.

He alleged that the Rs 63,000 crore thermal power project agreement signed by the Assam government in 2025 with Adani Power will lead to unnecessary expenditure from the State exchequer.

“As per the power purchase agreement (PPA), electricity will be purchased at Rs 6.35 per unit via reverse bidding process. Most areas of Assam are plain. There should also have been no need for a thermal power agreement. Instead, a solar project could have given electricity at the rate of Rs 2.5-Rs 3 per unit. Besides, Assam will need only 2,500-3,000 MW of power over the next five years. So, there will be 3,000 MW of extra power. And if the electricity produced is not used in Assam, then the government here will still give Adani Power Rs 2,500 crore every year as minimum assured guarantee for 10 years,” Sukhu said.

He added, "If you have no need for power, then why enter into such an agreement. If you need only 2,500-3,000 MW of electricity in the next five years, then why sign an agreement for 6,000 MW. Something seems fishy. The PPA is for 25 years, with a lock-in period of 10 years. When there is no need for power, then also the government will pay money. If a solar project had been commissioned instead, then power would have been cheaper, and during peak season the State could have purchased power from electricity trading agencies.”

Sukhu also accused the BJP-led NDA of indulging in divisive politics and said that the Congress is fulfilling its responsibility of fighting on behalf of the people of Assam as the principal opposition party.

“Our party has made some guarantees (to the people of Assam). Rahul Gandhi has said time and again that we will put behind bars those people who have looted the State’s resources... Has the BJP strengthened Assam’s economy or generated employment? But this time they (BJP) will not succeed by merely raising emotional slogans and using religious polarization,” he said.

He added that if the Congress comes to power in Assam in the April 9 Assembly polls, then inquiries will be conducted regarding the alleged scams and action will be taken against all those involved in such activities.





By

Staff Reporter