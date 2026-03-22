Assam polls: High-stakes Gauripur contest features two sitting MLAs, NDA heir

Dhubri, March 22: The 7-Gauripur Legislative Assembly Constituency in Assam’s Dhubri district is emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with an unusual triangular contest featuring two sitting MLAs and a political heir backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With 3,10,619 voters across 384 polling stations, Gauripur is not just a large constituency but a politically significant one, where shifting alliances and delimitation have combined to create a rare electoral face-off.

At the centre of the contest is All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Nizanur Rahman, the incumbent MLA seeking a third consecutive term.

Rahman, who lost in 2011 before securing decisive victories in 2016 and 2021, remains a dominant political force in the constituency.

In the last election, he polled 1,12,194 votes, defeating Bodoland People’s Front’s Banendra Kumar Mushahary by a margin of nearly 48,845 votes.

Renominated by the AIUDF in its first candidate list released on March 9, Rahman enters the fray with a strong grassroots network and the advantage of incumbency. However, the electoral arithmetic appears more complex this time, with two formidable challengers in the race.

The Congress has fielded Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, the sitting MLA from neighbouring Golakganj.

Sarkar, who won the seat in 2021 by defeating BJP’s Ashwini Roy Sarkar after losing to him in 2016, has been repositioned to Gauripur following delimitation.

His candidature sets up a rare scenario where two incumbent legislators, who previously represented adjacent constituencies, are now direct rivals.

While Sarkar brings legislative experience and a record of political resilience, he faces the challenge of contesting in unfamiliar territory against a well-entrenched opponent.

Adding another dimension to the contest is Mehtabul Haque, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate contesting as part of the NDA alliance. Under the seat-sharing arrangement, Gauripur falls within AGP’s quota, positioning Haque as the alliance’s official candidate.

Mehtabul carries significant political legacy as the son of former minister Md. Mohibul Haque, a towering figure in Gauripur politics who represented the constituency twice and served in the Assam Cabinet.

The younger Haque’s entry signals a continuation of the family’s political ambitions, now reinforced by the NDA’s organisational strength.

His candidature also reflects a broader strategy, with the AGP fielding multiple candidates from minority communities in a bid to expand its support base in such constituencies.

Meanwhile, the contest could see further complexity with Raijor Dal’s Abul Miya entering the fray after being denied a Congress ticket. Positioning his campaign as a “friendly contest,” his presence may influence vote distribution in a tightly contested race.