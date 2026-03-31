Assam polls: From Tezpur to Silchar, key battlegrounds in focus

With just eight days to go for the Assam Assembly polls, the electoral focus is sharpening across North Assam, Central Assam and the Barak Valley, where a cluster of constituencies is set to play a decisive role in shaping the verdict.

From legacy battles and high-profile defections to shifting alliances and emerging voter trends, these regions reflect the complexity of the state’s political landscape.

Several seats here are witnessing multi-cornered contests and tight margins, making them key indicators of broader electoral currents.

In Part II of its key constituency watch, The Assam Tribune tracks key contests and factors shaping outcomes across these regions.

North Assam:

Dhekiajuli (65):

The Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district is witnessing an intense contest with senior minister Ashok Singhal seeking to retain the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singhal, a two-time MLA, enters the race with a strong electoral record. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he secured 93,768 votes, accounting for over 56% vote share, and defeated Congress candidate Benudhar Nath by a margin of more than 35,000 votes, establishing a commanding lead.

Challenging him in 2026 is Congress candidate Batash Orang, a former BJP member. Orang has also raised objections to Singhal’s nomination, further intensifying the contest.

As the home turf of a sitting cabinet minister, Dhekiajuli is being seen as a direct test of the BJP government’s performance and grassroots connect in the region. Despite a fragmented field, the BJP retains an advantage, aided by Singhal’s strong 2021 mandate and incumbency.





File image of current Cabinet Minister and BJP Candidate Ashok Singhal from Dekhiajuli LAC (Photo: @TheAshokSinghal/X)

Tezpur (67):

The Tezpur constituency, one of North Assam’s most culturally significant seats, is witnessing a multi-layered contest that blends legacy politics with emerging Opposition dynamics.

At the centre is sitting MLA Prithiraj Rava of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contesting as part of the BJP-led alliance. Rava, the son of cultural icon Bishnu Prasad Rabha, carries the weight of a strong legacy that has historically influenced voter sentiment in the constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Rava secured 71,454 votes, defeating Congress candidate Anuj Kumar Mech by a margin of over 10,000 votes, reaffirming the AGP’s long-standing presence in the seat.

The Opposition has fielded Raijor Dal candidate Alok Nath as a consensus nominee under a broader alliance. However, internal cracks have emerged, with Pallabi Saikia entering the fray as an Independent after breaking ranks with the Congress over seat-sharing disagreements.

With an electorate of around 1.88 lakh voters, Tezpur is witnessing a fragmented contest where even minor shifts in vote share could prove decisive.

The BJP-led alliance holds a slight advantage due to incumbency and legacy appeal. However, Opposition consolidation, if it holds, along with any anti-incumbency sentiment, could make this a closely fought contest.

Central Assam:

Binnakandi (62):

The newly created Binnakandi constituency in Hojai district has quickly emerged as one of the most high-profile contests in Assam, largely due to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s entry into the fray.

Carved out of the erstwhile Jamunamukh constituency following delimitation, Binnakandi remains part of Ajmal’s long-standing electoral stronghold.

The region includes areas where the Ajmal family and its affiliates have maintained consistent political dominance since 2006, making it a symbolic and strategic base for the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

With a minority-dominated electorate, and Hojai district having over 53% Muslim population, the seat has traditionally favoured the AIUDF. However, the 2026 election presents a markedly different challenge.

Ajmal faces Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), contesting as the consensus candidate of the Congress-led opposition alliance, while Sahabuddin Mazumdar of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) represents the NDA.

Following the AIUDF’s setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Binnakandi is widely viewed as a crucial test for Ajmal. While Ajmal retains deep-rooted influence, the opposition’s consolidation strategy makes this a finely balanced contest.





File image of AIUDF Chief and candidate from Binnakandi LAC, Badruddin Ajmal (Photo: Badruddin Ajmal/Meta)

Dhing (55):

The Dhing constituency continues to be one of Assam’s most prominent minority-dominated seats and a traditional bastion of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

However, the 2026 elections have transformed it into a high-stakes contest due to internal tensions within the Opposition alliance and renewed attempts to consolidate anti-AIUDF votes.

The main contest is between Matiur Rahman (AIUDF) and Mehboob Muktar (Raijor Dal), who is contesting as the unified candidate of the Opposition alliance.

The BJP has fielded Dr. Mukut Kumar Debnath, while other candidates add to the fragmented field.

In 2021, AIUDF’s Aminul Islam secured a landslide victory with over 70% vote share and a margin exceeding one lakh votes, underscoring the party’s dominance.

Dhing represents the most critical test of whether AIUDF can retain its core base in the face of a coordinated Opposition strategy aimed at preventing vote division.

Nagaon-Batadrava (60):

The Nagaon-Batadrava constituency is among the most significant outcomes of the 2023 delimitation, merging the former Nowgong and Batadraba constituencies into a completely new electoral unit.

With nearly 1.97 lakh voters and a drastically altered demographic structure, the constituency is witnessing its first full-scale electoral contest, making historical voting patterns largely irrelevant.

The main battle is between BJP candidate Rupak Sarmah and Congress veteran Durlav Chamua, representing the opposition alliance.

A defining feature of this contest is the BJP’s focus on the redevelopment of the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

The project has been positioned as a cornerstone of the party’s “cultural identity” narrative, turning the constituency into a symbolic battleground beyond electoral arithmetic.

This seat is both a test of the BJP’s post-delimitation strategy and a referendum on its cultural politics centred on the Batadrava project.

The BJP holds a slight advantage, driven by organisational strength and narrative control. However, the newness of the constituency and lack of historical patterns keep the contest open-ended and closely watched.

Barak Valley:

Silchar (118):

The Silchar Legislative Assembly Constituency remains one of the most politically significant seats in the Barak Valley, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a direct contest.

At the centre of the fight is BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, taking on Congress nominee Abhijit Paul. Silchar, the commercial and political hub of the Barak Valley, has historically shaped the region’s political narrative.

In 2021, the BJP secured a decisive victory, with Dipayan Chakraborty defeating the Congress by over 37,000 votes, signalling strong saffron consolidation in urban Barak.

The 2026 contest, however, presents new complexities. The Congress is attempting a revival by banking on legacy networks associated with the late Santosh Mohan Dev, along with efforts to rebuild its local organisation.

The BJP enters the fray as the frontrunner, backed by past margins and organisational strength. However, the Congress’s attempt to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment in an urban electorate is likely to make Silchar more competitive than in previous cycles.

Katigorah (116):

Katigorah LAC presents one of the most politically intriguing contests in the Barak Valley, defined by dramatic role reversals.

The BJP has fielded Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, a high-profile defector from the Congress, who is up against Amar Chand Jain, a candidate who has made the reverse switch.

This “turncoat vs turncoat” contest adds a symbolic dimension to the battle. The situation within the Congress has been particularly turbulent.

The party’s decision to deny renomination to sitting MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder, who won the seat in 2021 with over 51% vote share, has triggered protests among workers, raising concerns of internal sabotage and vote fragmentation.

Katigorah’s strategic importance stems from its location within the Silchar parliamentary segment, making it crucial for any party aiming to dominate Barak Valley politics.

The BJP appears slightly better placed due to organisational cohesion and the absence of internal rebellion. The Congress, on the other hand, faces a credibility challenge due to factionalism, which could dilute its vote despite any anti-incumbency factor.





File image of BJP candidate Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Katigorah LAC (Photo: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha/X)