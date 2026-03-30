Assam polls: From Jorhat to Dispur, key contests that could shape outcome

With the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, the race for the 126-member House has entered a crucial phase, with political parties intensifying their campaigns across the state.

More than 2.49 crore voters are set to head to the polls, with parties pushing hard to consolidate support in both traditional strongholds and emerging battlegrounds.

Amid this heightened churn, a set of constituencies stands out for the stakes involved. These are seats where heavyweight candidates are in the fray, margins have historically been narrow, or local dynamics could tilt the balance in a tightly fought election.

Against this backdrop, The Assam Tribune identifies and tracks the key constituencies to watch, analysing candidate profiles, past performance and the broader political significance of each seat as the campaign enters its final phase.

Here is a closer look at the contests from across the length and breadth of Assam that could shape the outcome.

Upper Assam:

Jorhat LAC (100):

The politically crucial Jorhat constituency is set to witness one of the most high-profile contests of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with five-time MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking on Assam Congress chief and sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is making his Assembly election debut from the seat.

The constituency, held by the BJP since 2016, has traditionally seen closely fought contests. Goswami won the 2021 Assembly election with over 68,000 votes, securing a margin of around 6,500 votes against Congress’ Rana Goswami.

However, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections indicated a shift in momentum, with Gogoi taking a lead of 12,130 votes in this segment, polling 60,697 votes against BJP candidate Tapan Kumar Gogoi.

The BJP, however, regained some ground in the subsequent panchayat elections, pointing to an evolving electoral landscape.

Delimitation has further reshaped the constituency’s profile. The 19-ward Jorhat Municipal Board area, along with an electorate of around 1.48 lakh voters, where women outnumber men, is expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome.

Jorhat is shaping up to be a neck-and-neck contest. While the BJP holds an advantage in organisational strength and incumbency, Gogoi’s recent momentum and legacy connect make this one of the most closely watched battles in the state.





File image of APCC Chief and Jorhat Candidate Gaurav Gogoi (Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/Meta)

Sivasagar LAC (96):

The historic Sivasagar constituency is witnessing a triangular contest that underscores a clash between regional politics and the BJP-led alliance’s electoral machinery.

At the centre is Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, who sprang a major upset in 2021 by winning the seat from jail as an Independent-backed candidate with 57,219 votes, defeating the BJP by 11,875 votes.

For 2026, the BJP has fielded Kushal Dowari to reclaim the seat, while ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nominated veteran Prodip Hazarika, resulting in a rare “friendly contest” within the NDA.

Delimitation has expanded the electorate to over 2.07 lakh voters, incorporating new areas and adding to the complexity of the contest. The triangular nature of the fight raises the possibility of vote division within the alliance, even as Akhil Gogoi retains a strong grassroots base.

The electoral battle in Sivasagar goes beyond party lines, reflecting a broader contest between regional assertion, represented by Akhil Gogoi, and the BJP’s organisational strength.

While the Raijor Dal chief appears to hold a slight edge due to his grassroots connect, the multi-cornered dynamics and NDA arithmetic are set to make Sivasagar a closely fought contest.

Bihpuria LAC (73):

In the Bihpuria constituency, the 2026 election has turned into a politically charged contest, shaped by a high-profile defection and signs of internal dissent within the BJP.

The seat has drawn attention after former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP and was fielded as its candidate, setting up a direct contest against his former party.

The Congress has fielded Narayan (Ram) Bhuyan, who has been actively campaigning on local economic concerns, particularly rural distress and limited income opportunities among the youth.

Historically, Bihpuria has seen decisive outcomes. In 2016, BJP’s Debananda Hazarika won by over 26,000 votes. In 2021, however, the margin narrowed, with sitting MLA Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan securing 58,979 votes to defeat Borah by over 10,000 votes, indicating increasing competitiveness in the constituency.

With an electorate of over 1.2 lakh voters, Bihpuria is now witnessing a closely contested battle, shaped by the BJP’s attempt to consolidate after a key induction and the Congress’s bid to capitalise on internal discontent.





File image of former APCC Chief and now BJP Candidate from Bihpuria, Bhupen Kumar Borah (Photo: @mr_mayank/X)

Lower Assam:

Jalukbari (37):

The Jalukbari constituency, widely regarded as one of Assam’s most prestigious seats, remains closely identified with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term.

Sarma, who has represented the seat since 2001, first with the Congress and later with the BJP, secured a record victory in 2021, winning by a margin of over one lakh votes. He polled more than 1.3 lakh votes, securing nearly 77 per cent of the vote share.

The 2026 contest, however, is multi-cornered and unfolds in the backdrop of the 2023 delimitation exercise, which has marginally reshaped segments of the constituency, adding a layer of renewed electoral assessment despite its established voting patterns.

The Congress has fielded Bidisha Neog, while Independent candidate Dipika Das is also in the fray. Both are up against Sarma’s strong personal connect with voters, the BJP’s organisational machinery, and an urban electorate that has historically favoured continuity over change.

With an electorate of over 2.06 lakh voters and a mix of urban and rural segments, Jalukbari continues to serve as a barometer of the Chief Minister’s personal popularity and the BJP’s urban dominance.





File image of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking 6th term from Jalukbari LAC (Photo: @himantabiswa/X)

Dispur (33):

The Dispur constituency is witnessing one of the most dramatic contests of the 2026 Assembly elections, marked by defections, rebellion and internal dissent.

The spotlight is on Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently switched from the Congress to the BJP and is now contesting on a saffron party ticket.

He faces Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, turning the contest into a symbolic battle of political crossovers.

Adding to the complexity is rebel candidate Jayanta Kumar Das, a senior BJP leader contesting as an Independent after being denied a ticket.

With an electorate of around 2.43 lakh voters, Dispur is the largest constituency in Kamrup Metropolitan district and has become more urban-centric following delimitation.

As the state capital’s constituency, Dispur is seen as a political barometer, with its outcome reflecting broader urban sentiment and perceptions of governance. The contest remains highly competitive.

Guwahati Central (36):

Carved out after delimitation, the Guwahati Central constituency has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched urban battlegrounds in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The contest is defined by a generational clash between BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta and 27-year-old Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury, who represents a new, youth-driven political narrative.

Gupta brings organisational experience and the backing of the BJP, focusing on infrastructure and economic development. Chowdhury, on the other hand, is positioning herself as a voice of young, urban voters, emphasising education, employment and regional identity.

The presence of multiple candidates, including those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), has turned it into a fragmented contest among nearly two lakh urban voters.

As a newly carved constituency, Guwahati Central serves as a test case for evolving voter preferences, particularly among youth and middle-class segments.

While the BJP holds an organisational advantage, the fragmented field and youth-driven narrative make this a more competitive contest than traditional urban seats.

Tamulpur (ST) (43):

The Tamulpur constituency in Baksa district has emerged as one of the most politically volatile seats in Lower Assam, driven by shifting alliance dynamics in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The contest features three key contenders - BJP’s Biswajit Daimary, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro, and Congress-backed candidate Rafie Daimary.

This year, former NDA allies BJP and UPPL are contesting against each other following fallout over seat-sharing. Meanwhile, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has aligned with the BJP-led NDA, reshaping the political landscape.

The seat, now reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) after delimitation, has an electorate of over 2.13 lakh voters and has historically witnessed strong regional party influence.

In 2021, the UPPL secured a decisive victory, further consolidating its position in the region. The contest is also being seen as a test of leadership between Daimary and Boro, as well as a referendum on political control of the BTR.

The split in the Bodo vote between the BJP and UPPL could potentially benefit the Congress, making this a highly unpredictable contest with no clear frontrunner.





File image of UPPL Chief as well as party candidate from Tamulpur, Pramod Boro (Photo: Pramod Boro/meta)

…To be continued