Assam polls: EVM randomisation completed statewide; observers in Kamrup (M)

Guwahati, March 19: With preparations intensifying for the April 9 Assembly elections, the election machinery in Assam on Wednesday completed the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across all 35 districts, covering 126 Assembly constituencies.

The exercise, conducted from 11 am onwards at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs), marks a key milestone in the run-up to polling. Representatives of recognised national and state political parties were present during the process, in line with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines aimed at ensuring transparency.

The first randomisation involves the allocation of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) to different constituencies through the EVM Management System (EMS). Being a system-driven process, it eliminates the scope for manual intervention, reinforcing fairness and safeguarding against any possibility of bias or tampering.

Officials said the presence of political party representatives during the exercise adds an additional layer of credibility to the process, strengthening confidence in the integrity of the electoral system.

Parallelly, the ECI has stepped up oversight mechanisms in key districts. In Kamrup Metropolitan election district, two general observers, two expenditure observers and one police observer have been appointed to monitor the poll process, including expenditure tracking and law and order arrangements.

Pradeep Kumar Krishnarao Dange and Him Shekhar Gupta have been appointed as general observers, while Ranjan Prakash and Rajat Sen will oversee expenditure-related matters. Aslam Khan has been designated as the police observer. All observers have arrived in Guwahati and assumed charge.

Election authorities have also made contact numbers public for citizens to report any poll-related concerns, signalling an emphasis on participatory vigilance.

With critical pre-poll processes underway and monitoring mechanisms in place, the state’s election machinery has reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent elections in accordance with ECI guidelines.