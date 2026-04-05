Assam Polls: EC crackdown nets Rs 97 Cr; EVMs ready across 126 seats

Guwahati, Apr 6: With election enforcement tightening ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, authorities have seized materials worth Rs 97 crore in the state so far, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday.

The seizures comprise Rs 4 crore in cash, Rs 20 crore in liquor, Rs 56 crore in drugs, Rs 4 crore in precious metals and Rs 13 crore in other items

Assam is among the key poll-bound states where enforcement agencies have stepped up surveillance following the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26.

The seizures form part of a broader nationwide crackdown, with over Rs 650 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and other items confiscated across poll-bound states including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Union Territory, Puducherry.

To ensure free and fair elections, the Commission has deployed flying squads and surveillance teams across poll-bound regions, including Assam.

More than 5,173 flying squads have been tasked with responding to complaints within 100 minutes nationwide, while over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams are conducting checks and setting up surprise nakas at strategic locations.

The Commission has also held multiple review meetings with senior officials, including Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers and Directors General of Police, to strengthen coordination and enforcement mechanisms in poll-going states.

Meanwhile, amid intensified enforcement, election authorities in Assam have also completed a key logistical milestone, with the commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with candidate settings across all 126 Assembly constituencies.

The commissioning exercise was carried out from March 31 to April 4 at designated centres notified by District Election Officers, ensuring preparedness for polling across the state.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the process was conducted in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised representatives to ensure transparency and adherence to prescribed guidelines.

Engineers and technical personnel from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL) assisted in configuring the machines, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

A total of 41,320 Ballot Units (BUs), 43,975 Control Units (CUs) and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been commissioned, including reserve units to be deployed if required across 31,490 polling stations.

With both logistical arrangements and regulatory oversight being strengthened, the state is moving into the final phase of preparations ahead of voting.