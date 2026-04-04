Assam polls draw global observers; delegates to arrive on April 8

Guwahati, April 4: Foreign delegations from various election management bodies will visit Assam for two days, starting April 8 to observe the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to an official release, the visiting team will include representatives from election management bodies of countries such as Angola, Bhutan, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin, and Croatia.

The visit is being organised under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP).

The Assam Assembly elections for all 126 constituencies are scheduled to be held on April 9, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

On the first day of their visit, April 8, the delegates will attend detailed briefings conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam.

They will also visit dispatch centres and control rooms to assess on-ground poll preparedness and logistics.

On April 9, the international observers will travel to selected districts across the state to visit multiple polling stations. During these visits, they will witness voting procedures, security arrangements, and the deployment of election technologies.

The initiative aims to provide foreign observers with first-hand experience of India’s electoral system, highlighting its scale, transparency, and robustness.

It also seeks to promote international cooperation and facilitate the exchange of best practices in election management among participating countries.

PTI