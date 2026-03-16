Assam polls: CPI(M) names candidates for two seats, retains sitting MLA

Guwahati, Mar 16: The CPI(M), a part of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam, on Monday, named candidates for two seats for the assembly polls in April, retaining incumbent MLA Manoranjan Talukdar among its nominees.

State CPI(M) secretary Suprakash Talukdar asserted that it was confident of winning both the seats in the elections scheduled for April 9.

"We have decided to contest in two seats - Bhawanipur-Sorbhog and Goreswar. Our nominees will be the united opposition's candidates in both constituencies," Talukdar said.

Manoranjan Talukdar, the MLA from Bhawanipur in the outgoing assembly, will be contesting from Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, after the constituency was renamed and redrawn during the delimitation process in 2023.

The party has named Bapu Ram Boro from the Goreswar constituency, which comes under the Bodoland Territorial Region.

"The CPI(M) has joined hands with secular forces to oust the BJP from power in Assam. We are confident of our candidates securing majority," Suprakash Talukdar said.

Besides the Congress and the CPI(M), other members of the opposition alliance are Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and CPI(ML) Liberation.

In the outgoing 126-member assembly, the ruling BJP's strength is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator as well.

PTI